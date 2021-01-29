Blue Ivy Shows Off Her Makeup Skills On Grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson

At just 9-years-old, Blue Ivy is more talented than those three times her age.

The eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z is the youngest winner of a BET Award, has an NAACP Image Award and a Grammy nomination. Adding to her talents, Blue Ivy is also an accomplished makeup artist.

RELATED: Blue Ivy Carter Busts A Move In Adorable Dance Video, Grandma Tina Knowles Says She Reminds Her Of Solange

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson took to Instagram to show off the look Blue did for her.

“My talented granddaughter Blue made up my face today. She is only 9 years old can you imagine her at 15 doing my makeup? She Beat My Face ❤️Gonna save me a lot of money on make up artist fees 😂❤️,” Knowles-Lawson captioned the picture.

Blue gave her grandmother a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

Everyone was impressed what a steady hand Blue has at such a young age.

“Wow she did a really good job!!! A diva in the making,” “Coming To America” actress Vanessa Bell Calloway wrote.

RELATED: Beyoncé Shares Adorable Never-Before-Seen Photos Of Her Kids Blue Ivy, Rumi & Sir Carter

Another person added, “Every MUA is worried.”

Holly Robinson Peete joked, “Wow. Let me get an appointment,” and Vivica A Fox said, “NICE! Blue can paint! Beautiful QUEEN.”