Coachella Cancels April Festivals Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Coachella has once again been cancelled due to the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the public health officer for Riverside County, Calif., announced the news through Twitter on Friday.

Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return. https://t.co/YAIn8uTea9 — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 29, 2021

The festivals had been scheduled to take place on April 9-11 and 16-18.

New dates have not yet been announced, however, Billboard reports that there have been “conversations” about moving the events to October 2021, “depending on how the coronavirus pandemic progresses.”

Last year’s festival dates were initially postponed until early October, before ultimately being cancelled in June.

The U.K.’s Glastonbury and Miami’s Ultra Music Festival are among the other major music events that have recently been cancelled for 2021.