Celine Dion Says She’s ‘So Proud’ That Son René-Charles Shares Her Passion For Music

Celine Dion’s son has inherited his mom’s deep love of music.

The Canadian songstress took to Instagram on Friday to praise 20-year-old René-Charles after he released a hip hop album earlier this month.

I’m so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine. TVEC. – Mom xx… 👉🏼 https://t.co/BjM5nZORVz — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 28, 2021

“I’m so proud of my son. My love for him is so strong, and it touches me deeply that one of his passions is also one of mine,” wrote Dion in a tweet that included a link to her son’s music.

Dion shares René-Charles with her late husband, René Angélil.

The supportive post comes just days after the young artist celebrated his birthday.

“Twenty years ago, I had the privilege to hear the word mom for the very first time,” wrote Dion in a heartfelt Instagram message.

She added, “Remember also that your father is always watching over you and guiding you. We love you so much… Happy birthday, RC! – Mom, Nelson and Eddy xx…”