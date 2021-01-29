Hilary Duff Shares Adorable 3D Ultrasound Photograph Of Her Baby

By Sarah Curran.

Hilary Duff is giving fans a glimpse of baby No. 3.

The pregnant “Lizzy McGuire” star took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share a photograph of her little one from a 3D ultrasound.

“Waiting patiently to meet you new 🐻,” wrote Duff alongside the adorable snap. 

The 33-year-old actress is already mom to daughter Banks Violet, 2, and son Luca Cruz, 8. 

Duff first revealed her pregnancy in a sweet Instagram video posted back in October.

“We are growing!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Mostly me …”

