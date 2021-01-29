Megan Fox Clears Up Engagement Rumours By Sharing Close-Up Of Ring

Megan Fox sparked engagement rumours after she was spotted sporting a large ring on her left hand this week.

The “Transformers” actress has been in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly since splitting from Brian Austin Green last year.

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Seen Vacationing With Sharna Burgess After Megan Fox Split

Megan Fox — Splash News

Fox was photographed wearing the sparkler while out in New York on Thursday.

The 34-year-old star and her 30-year-old beau were in the city ahead of Kelly’s performance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

RELATED: Megan Fox Officially Files For Divorce From Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox — Splash News

However, Fox took to Instagram Stories on Friday to clear up engagement speculation by posting a close-up picture of the ring.

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Shares Update On Kids After Filing For Joint Custody Amid Divorce From Megan Fox

The rectangle-shaped jewellery piece is emblazoned with the words “F**K YOU”. It also has a few stones surrounding the base.

Some fans pointed out that Kelly has previously been seen wearing the same ring.