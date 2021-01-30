Justin Timberlake Confirms A New Album Is Coming, And Jimmy Fallon Reveals Why He Won’t Be Appearing On it

Justin Timberlake paid a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show” and revealed he’s in the midst of recording a new album, a followup to 2018’s Man of the Woods.

Asked by Fallon whether fans can expect a new album soon, Timberlake responded, “Yeah, we can say that. There’s a possibility. Let’s go with yes.”

However, Timberlake also said he’s in no hurray, and prefers to take his time with a song rather than rushing to release it. “I sat on Mirrors for like, four or five years,” he explained.

“I think I just take my time, maybe that’s my barometer — if I still love them as much when time goes by, hopefully, people will after they hear them when time goes by,” he added.

Timberlake also teased the possibility of a musical collab with “Tonight” host Jimmy Fallon.

“Listen, I’ll happily put you on a record if you want to be on a record,” Timberlake told his longtime pal. “You want to sing backgrounds?”

Fallon seemed to be taken aback, and exclaimed, “Yeah!”

“OK, done,” Timberlake agrees.

“What? Did this just happen? We can’t edit this out! We have to leave this in the show!” Fallon says.

“But I’m going to treat you the same way that I did right before we did the first Bee Gees sketch we ever did,” Timberlake says of the duo’s classic “Barry Gibb Talk Show” sketches on “Saturday Night Live”, which causes Fallon to collapse into laughter.

“Forget about it, I’m out,” Fallon said, laughing, “You’re too much of a perfectionist.”