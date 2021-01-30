Kelly Rowland Welcomes Second Son: ‘We Are Truly Grateful’

Kelly Rowland is a mom for the second time.

On Saturday, the “Coffee” singer shared the joyous news that she and husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed a baby boy, little brother of the couple’s 6-year-old son Titan Jewell.

Taking to Instagram, Rowland shared a photo of her two sons.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us!” the Destiny’s Child alum wrote in the caption. “We are truly grateful❤️❤️❤️❤️”

She continued by revealing the baby’s time of birth as 8:13 p.m. on Jan. 21, weighing seven pounds, eight ounces.

Little Noah, Rowland told People in October, is definitely a pandemic baby,

“Me and my husband were in the middle of COVID just like everybody else… and there’s not much to do in the house,” she joked.

“We were like, ‘We’ll just try for a baby, we’ll see what happens because we don’t know how long this is gonna last,'” she added. “Literally, by the grace of God, God blessed us with a new life. We’re just really excited.”