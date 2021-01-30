Katy Perry Ditches Her Shopping Addiction, Vows To Stop Being A ‘Wasteful’ Consumer Of Clothing

Katy Perry is promising to scale back her shopping, particularly when it comes to clothing.

Speaking on Instagram Live, Perry admitted she’s been a “wasteful” consumer of clothes, but vowed to change her ways.

“I used to be so addicted to shopping. I have become so aware of how wasteful I have been as a consumer with clothes,” she said.

“In my personal life I have pledged to myself that I am not really going to buy,” she continued. “I want to only buy out of necessity.”

Clothing, she explained, is “in the top five of the most polluting things for our planet and I cannot be a part of that like I was. Especially knowing my daughter is going to grow up in that,” she added.

Katy Perry isn’t the only celeb to make a pledge to stop wasteful shopping. Back in 2019, Jane Fonda wore the same red coat to each of her weekly Fire Drill Friday protests in front of the U.S. Capitol, and explained why.

“You see this coat?” she told journalists. “I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy.”

Fonda doubled down on her promise by wearing a six-year-old dress to the 2020 Academy Awards, recycling the red, beaded Elie Saab gown she wore to the 2014 edition of the Cannes Film Festival.