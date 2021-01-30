Cast Of ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Responds To Complaints Of ‘Blatant Whitewashing’

Netflix’s anime-inspired series “Fate: The Winx Saga” has been hit with backlash for “whitewashing” characters in adapting the series to live action.

The series follows a group of teenage girls attending the Alfea College for Fairies; each has the ability to transform into a fairy with unique powers, which they use to fight all manner of monsters.

According to ScreenRant, two characters — Musa and Flora — are depicted as women of colour in the animated series; in the live-action version, however, Musa is played by a white actress, while Flora (who is Latina in the original) has been replaced by a new white character, Terra. A review in DigitalSpy blasted the show’s “blatant whitewashing.”

Elisha Applebaum, who plays Musa, spoke with Digital Spy about the controversy.

“It’s really sad to see that fans were upset with the casting,” she said. “I wasn’t involved in the casting but I hope that what they’ve seen and how I’ve portrayed Musa was to their liking.

Applebaum added, “I’ve only seen great reviews back from them so they’ve been open-minded from what I’ve created, so I hope that it continues to be that way.”

Eliot Salt, who plays Terra (who’s introduced as Flora’s cousin), said she hopes that Flora will be introduced in the second season. “I think it’s really important that we do see [Terra and Flora together] and if we’re lucky enough to get a season two that’s my greatest hope,” she said.

“I think the conversations that have happened around that have been really important and I’m really glad that they’ve happened,” she added.