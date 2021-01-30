Sarah Silverman Recalls Standing Up To Michael Richards After ‘S**tty’ On-Set Outburst While Filming ‘Seinfeld’ Episode

While fans of “Seinfeld” recall Sarah Silverman’s appearance on the show with a smile, she looks back on it as a particularly painful experience.

In the latest edition of “The Sarah Silverman Podcast” she details the “bad experience” she had working with Michael Richards when she guest starred on the show in 1997, playing one of Cosmo Kramer’s many girlfriends.

Silverman recalled a scene in which her character, Emily, is in bed with Kramer when he becomes startled by a noise.

Silverman accidentally flubbed her line, saying “It’s probably the wind,” while the line in the script was, “It’s probably the rain.”

“This guy, Michael Richards, breaks character and just starts ripping me a new a**hole,” Silverman said. “He points to the window and he goes, ‘Do you see rain in that window? Do you see rain in that window?’ and I go, ‘No,’ and he says, ‘Then why did you say rain?’ It’s not rain. There’s no rain in that window! The line is ‘wind’!”

Silverman was stunned, recalling getting a “lump in her throat” while Richards yelled at her.

After returning home from the set, she recalled thinking, “F**k this guy. Nobody calls him on his s**t because he’s Kramer from ‘Seinfeld.’ He walks through the front door and he gets a standing ovation.”

The next day, she and Richards were shooting a scene in the show’s iconic coffee shop when Richards began making casual conversation with her as if nothing had happened.

“And finally, I just cut him off and I say, ‘I don’t give a f**k!’” Silverman said. “And he’s kind of stunned, and it’s like he snapped out of it a little. He understand what I was saying was, ‘You don’t talk like that and act like nothing happened. I’m not going to be one of those people that joins in and acts like nothing happened. That was s**tty behaviour.’”

The story has a happy ending. According to Silverman, Richards took her criticism and they remained on good terms for the duration of filming, and even after the show ended. “And then we became casually friendly and he would call me sometimes,” she said.

The podcast can be seen in its entirety below. Her remarks about Richards come shortly after the 4:30 mark.