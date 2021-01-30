Blake Lively Recalls Being ‘Insecure’ After Giving Birth, Calls For Brands To Be More Inclusive

The time between giving birth and fitting back into your old clothes is a struggle for anyone.

Blake Lively is opening up about feeling “insecure” while trying to find outfits that fit in the months following Betty’s birth in 2019.

On her Instagram Stories, Lively chronicled a number of outfits she wore.

“I put together a @lavinoffical shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit,” Lively wrote while posting a photo of herself on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

She continued, “Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many. It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer. It’s alienating and confusing.”

“And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back,” she added. “That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.”

Lively, who shares daughters Betty, James, 6, and Inez, 4, with Ryan Reynolds, concluded her post by giving a shoutout to Megababe founder Katie Sturino for “challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone.”

Sturino re-shared the message, adding, “Wow!!! Waking up to an amazing message about body acceptance and fashion brands from @blakelively”.

Lively has previously spoken about her post-baby body, joking “Dear abs, I miss you,” while promoting her film “The Rhythm Section”.