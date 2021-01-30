‘Sex And The City’ Actor Jason Lewis Apologizes For Shooting At Feral Cats To Scare Them Off His Property

Jason Lewis is apologizing for some backyard behaviour that won’t win him any fans from the animal-loving community.

According to TMZ, the actor — who played Smith, beau of Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones on “Sex and the City” — has been dealing with a bunch of feral cats who’ve made their home in his yard, left abandoned after their owner, one of his neighbours, passed away.

Meanwhile, another neighbour has been feeding the cats in hopes of gaining their trust in hopes of getting them adopted.

To shoo the cats off the property, he’s been shooting “grains of rice” in their vicinity (but not directly at them, he claims).

His neighbour is not pleased, and sent video she filmed of her confronting Lewis with TMZ.

Lewis responded to the video by issuing an apology.

“Everyone who knows me knows my love of animals. I’ve tried for months to work with a person who is coming into the neighbourhood and feeding a large group of feral cats in an effort to relocate them as they have been filling the yards with fleas and waste,” he told TMZ.

I made the wrong choice in shooting rice into the dirt (not toward the cats) to spook with the noise and scare them away,” he added. “To fellow animal lovers that I disappointed, I’m sorry.”