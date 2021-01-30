Gillian Anderson Shares ‘The Crown’ Behind-The-Scenes Pics To Celebrate Olivia Colman’s Birthday

Gillian Anderson is celebrating her “The Crown” co-star Olivia Colman’s birthday with some behind-the-scenes pictures.

Anderson, who played Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Colman, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth, looked like they almost had too much fun while on set.

“Happy birthday Queenie,” Anderson captioned three snaps of Colman making different faces for the camera.

Anderson has been sharing a number of behind-the-scenes looks at the hit Netflix show, including her in full costume, lounging in the Queen’s chair.

Anderson also stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” where Meyers brought up a video of the cast dancing to Lizzo’s “Good As Hell”.

“So humiliating. That look on my face. I don’t even know. I mean, there’s such delight and shame,” Anderson said blushing.