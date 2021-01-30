Sara Bareilles Receives Her Grammy Award A Year Later

Sara Bareilles might have won her Grammy Award last year, but the trophy is just now in her hands.

During the Jan. 26, 2020 ceremony, Bareilles won for Best American Roots Performance for her song “Saint Honesty”. Since she was in London starring in the musical Waitress, she wasn’t handed the award immediately.

“Long road to this sweet moment. Just arrived today. One year later. Feeling all the joyful feelings,” Bareilles captioned a video of the statue in her home. She topped off the video by giving the Grammy a kiss.

It was Bareilles’ first Grammy win, but she has been nominated seven other times.