Abigail Thorn Of ‘Philosophy Tube’ Comes Out As Transgender

Abigail Thorn, star of the popular YouTube channel Philosophy Tube, has just announced she is transgender.

Thorn shared both a written statement and a video making the announcement.

“Hello friends! I’m delighted to say I’m a trans woman; my name is Abigail and you can refer to me with she/her [pronouns],” she wrote in the statement. “Thank you to everyone who kept my secret for such a long time as I prepared to come out publicly! I’m excited to continue my acting career and Philosophy Tube. Please respect my privacy and treat everyone with kindness and patience, even those who don’t treat me kindly.”

RELATED: Nats Getty, Spouse Of Gigi Gorgeous, Comes Out As Transgender

“It’s lovely to finally relax, to sleep well with sweet dreams and be at home in myself! But I’m also scared. Things are very, very bad for trans people in the UK and they’re getting worse. My existing following means I have now instantly become one of the most recognizable transgender people in the country and I feel an enormous pressure to be ‘good at it’ like if I could only be clever enough, or pretty or funny or articulate enough, things would magically come right! Alas. I can’t be a perfect paragon of trans Britain. I’m only an actress but I can relay the following facts.”

Thorn spoke about the challenges trans people face within the NHS and the “discrimination” brought against them in all facets of life.

Thorn asked for everyone to help raise awareness of trans issues even if you are worried about “embarrassing yourself by saying the wrong thing.”

RELATED: RuPaul Visits ‘Late Show’, Shares Thoughts On First Transgender ‘Drag Race’ Contestant

Adding, feminism is “our common struggle to be free.”

She concluded her statement, writing, “Even when other people make it hard, being trans is a gift. My love goes out to every trans person reading my words in Britain or overseas, especially those who can’t come out-yet!”