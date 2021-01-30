Halle Berry And Zendaya Talk Gender Stereotypes And Respect In Hollywood

Halle Berry, Zendaya and more took part in the HFPA’s “Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift” panel at Sundance on Saturday.

The virtual event saw the stars, along with Sia, Robin Wright and Andra Day, speak about equality in Hollywood, particularly in the aftermath of Black Lives Matter and #MeToo.

Berry, who is making her directorial debut with “Bruised”, spoke of how she and ex-husband Oliver Martinez are teaching their son Maceo Martinez, 7, to challenge traditional male vs female perspectives.

“I have a 7-year-old son, and I have realized what my job is in raising him. If we want to have a future that’s different, that is where it starts. You made me think of how many conversations I’ve had with him, say, since he’s turned 5 years old, about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he’s taught to feel like he’s superior, at 5, than girls are,” Berry said during the panel.

RELATED: Zendaya Says Being Very Active On Social Media Made Her ‘Anxious’

She continued, “I’ve had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not and challenge what he’s subconsciously getting from somewhere.”

It is through those conversations that Berry can tell Maceo will be “a deep thinker on the subject.”

Adding, “He’s going to be determined not to just accept it. I keep challenging him all the time, like ‘Well, why is that a ‘girl colour?'”

RELATED: Halle Berry Says Watching Black Actresses While Being Raised By A White Mother Was ‘Crucial’

Zendaya spoke of how the younger generation in Hollywood has slowly started to notice the changes.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with men who have respected my power, and encouraged it, with that being Sam [Levinson] and obviously John [David Washington]. I’ve been lucky to be in those experiences that are collaborative and open to what the world should be looking like,” she said in reference to her recent film “Malcolm and Marie”.

Zendaya added, “Had it not been for the women before me, I wouldn’t be in this position.”

Catch the full panel in the video up top.