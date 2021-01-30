Dale Moss Gets Emotional Talking About Clare Crawley Split, ‘I Just Feel F**king Wrecked’

The Dale Moss and Clare Crawley saga continues as the former “Bachelorette” contestant posted an emotional video speaking of their split.

The couple famously quit the show early after getting engaged. Two months later, Moss announced he was now single, which took Crawley by surprise.

RELATED: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman Shares Her Thoughts On Clare Crawley, Dale Moss’ Split

On Saturday, Moss shared an Instagram Live video just over 10 minutes long where he spoke of feeling “so many emotions” and “so much guilt.”

“I talk so much with family and friends about everything that’s gone on. The situation with Clare, it’s f**king sucked, you know,” he said tearfully. “And I think everyone looks for a right answer and a right way to handle these things… and there really isn’t one.”

Moss continued, “This has been a learning experience for me, as someone…who’s had to provide for everybody all the time, for friends, family, and if I was hurting, not even having an option to keep going. This has f**king rocked me. I felt so many emotions and so much guilt, but also so much confusion and so much hurt.”

“My pops would always say you gotta hurt before you can heal. I’ve been f**king hurting a lot,” he said.

After talking about his desire to be in a relationship, Moss wanted to make sure that people know “this is real.”

RELATED: Dale Moss Says There’s ‘No One Person To Blame’ In Clare Crawley Breakup

“What I used to want and how things have changed so much this year. I just feel f**king wrecked and I thought the things that would make me feel better, the things I thought would make me feel better ended up making me feel worse,” he said.

Moss didn’t address what mistakes he was apologizing for, but he did try to right his wrongs.

“I’m man enough to understand and realize [the] mistakes that I’ve done,” he said. “Trying to put pride aside, pray more and just try to make the best decisions now moving forward… it takes time. All this s**t takes time. At the end of the day, it’s about doing what makes you happy… F**k my heart was just f**king heavy, especially the last week. And at the end of the day, I think we all try to do the best that we can and make the best decisions that we think at the time. It doesn’t mean it’s the right one.”

Moss’ video comes just after Crawley shared her Instagram Live where she spoke of “struggling” in private after their split.