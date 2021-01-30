‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Gives Birth To Baby Boy: Report

Vanessa Morgan has reportedly given birth to a baby boy. The 28-year-old “Riverdale” star welcomed her first child with estranged husband Michael Kopech, E! News reports. ET has reached out to Morgan’s rep for comment.

“Vanessa had the baby, and Michael is with her as well. They’re both thrilled,” a source tells the outlet, adding that the baseball player was by her side.

Morgan announced she was pregnant on July 24 on Instagram, and made no mention of Kopech, whom she married in January 2020. Days later, news broke that Kopech had filed for divorce from Morgan on June 19. Kopech, a professional baseball player, also took time off from playing for the Chicago White Sox this season due to “personal reasons.”

Meanwhile, Morgan wrote of her pregnancy, “This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! … Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing ☺️ I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be ♥️.”

In October, she shared maternity photos showing off her bare baby bump on Instagram.

“I’ve never been more in love with my body for being able to grow & bring life into the world,” she wrote.

Last month, on Dec. 18, she shared a photo of herself cradling her belly and sharing she was officially on maternity leave.

“Officially on maternity leave!!!! Ahh!! Feeling grateful to my showrunner & producers for being so accommodating & writing my pregnancy into the show!🤰🏽,” she wrote. “Also proud of my body for allowing me to still work almost 9 months preggo. Now time to have a baby! 👶🏼 lol Happy Holidays everyone 🎄.”

RELATED CONTENT:

Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Posts Sonogram Amid Split

Madelaine Petsch Defends Vanessa Morgan Against Hateful Comments

Michael Kopech Files for Divorce From Vanessa Morgan