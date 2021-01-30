Queen Elizabeth To Welcome Joe Biden Later This Year

Following tradition, Queen Elizabeth is set to meet Joe Biden this June.

As the U.S. President and other world leaders attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, the Queen will host Biden during a “soft power” reception at Buckingham Palace the Sunday Times reports.

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton are also expected at the reception that will help cement the “special relationship” between the two countries.

A royal source told the publication, “There is a desire from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to have a very strong royal presence before G7 events, and all senior members of the royal family will be part of what happens.”

The summit falls on June 11 to 13, which overlaps Trooping the Colour on June 12 to mark Queen Elizabeth’s 95h birthday. The busy time of year also includes Prince Philip’s 100th birthday on June 10.

The Queen is said to be looking forward to returning to London for work after isolating at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth has met every U.S. president since her coronation in 1952 with the exception of Lyndon B. Johnson. Three of those were welcomed with an official state visit, including Donald Trump.

During Trump’s first visit to the United Kingdom in 2018, both Prince Charles and Prince William snubbed him. The entire family did meet with Trump during the 2019 state visit.

Biden’s visit is sure to be less controversial and tense. Both the Queen and Prince Charles have already written to him, congratulating him on his inauguration.

