Meghan Markle’s Rep Claps Back At Tabloid’s Claim Her Name Was Removed From Son’s Birth Certificate To ‘Snub’ Kate Middleton

Royal reps are setting the record straight after reports suggested Meghan Markle “erased” her name from Archie’s birth certificate.

A report from The Sun claimed that the Duchess of Sussex removed her first names “Rachel Meghan” off of Archie’s birth papers and left it as “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex”.

The change, which was made on June 5, 2019, came just weeks after Archie was born on May 6. The tabloid called the “unprecedented move” a “snub” to Kate Middleton, who used her name on the birth certificates of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

They also claimed that Meghan was “aligning” with Princess Diana, who only used “Her Royal Highness the Princess of Wales”.

The original birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. — Photo by Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

Speaking to ET Canada, a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex hit back at the remarks.

“The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex,” said the spokesperson in a statement to ET Canada.

“To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called ‘experts’ choose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family ‘snub’ and suggest that she would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive,” the statement continues. “There’s a lot going on in the world; let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait.”