‘Saturday Night Live’: John Krasinski And Pete Davidson Reenact Pam & Jim’s ‘Office’ Kiss

John Krasinski hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time over the weekend, and things got spicy. The actor took the stage for his debut monologue, and couldn’t escape his devoted fans of “The Office”.

While addressing the audience, Alex Moffat interrupted the monologue with an important question: “You’re the character Jim, from ‘The Office’.”

“Well, no, I’m actually John, so hello,” Krasinski responded with a smile.

“OK, follow-up question: Do ‘The Office’,” Moffat added, to a baffled Krasinski.

After moving on, he was asked another question by Ego Nwodim, who told Krasinski he needed to stop working out and getting ripped (which Krasinski has been doing for his role in Jack Ryan), because, “Jim is soft… Jim sits all day. When you touch him your hand goes in like memory foam.”

Krasinski decided to ignore her, and subsequently fielded a question from Kenan Thompson, who asked about where Pam is.

“I need you to kiss Pam. That is what I need to see today,” Thompson stressed.