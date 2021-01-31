Kate Middleton Encourages Self-Expression To Mark The Start Of Children’s Mental Health Week

Kate Middleton is marking the start of Children’s Mental Health week by urging parents and their children to share their feelings and not keep them bottled up, particularly during a challenging time when schools are closed and many people are now working from home.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge released a selfie-style video encouraging parents and their children to express themselves in any variety of ways in order to maintain one’s mental well being.

“This year’s Children’s Mental Health Week is all about expressing yourself — about finding creative ways in which to share your thoughts, ideas and feelings,” said the Duchess of Cambridge.

“So whether that’s through photography, through art, through drama, through music or poetry, it’s finding those things that makes you feel good about yourself,” she continued.

“And while this is Children’s Mental Health Week there has never been a more important time to talk about parental well being and mental health too,” the duchess added.

Tomorrow is the start of Children's Mental Health Week – an opportunity to remind ourselves not just how important our own children's mental health is but also parental wellbeing too. We look forward to sharing more about the year's theme of expressing yourself this week. pic.twitter.com/nQRmgkJWxM — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2021

“Last year you told me just how important this was that many of us find it hard to prioritize,” she said. “This is a hugely challenging time for us all so please look after yourself too.”

She concluded by advising parents to “find those ways in which to share your thoughts and your feelings or find someone to talk to because we really do need to be the very best versions of ourselves for the children in our care.”