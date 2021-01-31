John Krasinski Makes Up Lyrics To ‘The Office’ Theme Song In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch

John Krasinski made his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on the Jan. 30 edition of the sketch comedy series. Not surprisingly, references to “The Office” popped up during the show, particularly during his opening monologue when members of the studio audience (played by “SNL” cast members) peppered him with obsessive-fan questions.

The show made another appearance, in a sketch based on the premise of the stars of TV shows singing their shows’ theme songs, as Nicole Kidman did for “The Undoing”.

Kidman’s version of “Dream a Little Dream” kicked off the sketch, with Chloe Fineman playing the Australian Oscar winner.

Then came Anya Taylor-Joy (played by Melissa Villasenor) singing the theme from “The Queen’s Gambit”, with lyrics about “chess and drugs and drugs and chess” and “girl playing chess and then doing drugs.”

Next up was David Harbour (Beck Bennett) with the “Stranger Things” theme, followed by Julie Andrews (Cecily Strong) performing the opening song from “Bridgerton”, explaining the show is all about “sex, lots of colour-blind sex,” asking “why do these opening credits look like a screensaver from the ’90s?”

Pete Davidson then played Cousin Greg grunting the “Succession” theme, in addition to Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher (Kate McKinnon) with the theme from “The Crown” and Kim Cattrall (Fineman again) with lyrics to the “Sex and the City” theme, joking that the upcoming Cattrall-free reboot will be “‘Sex and the City’ without the sex, hope you enjoy the city.”

After Baby Yoda (Kyle Mooney) with “The Mandalorian” theme and Kelsey Grammer (Alex Moffat) offering new social media-inspired lyrics for the theme from “Frasier”, Krasinski delivered some hilarious lyrics (“which he wrote himself,” an announcer says) for the theme from “The Office”, essentially describing what’s on in the opening credits.

“There’s Dwight, he’s the bad guy. And the hero’s name is Jim,” he sings, ending, “Then Carell does the trophy thing, ‘The Office.'”

