Iggy Azalea Shares Throwback Photos Of Baby Onyx When He Was ‘A Tiny Ball In My Arms’

Iggy Azalea is reminiscing about when her son was a newborn.

Back in June 2020, the “Fancy” rapper revealed that she’d welcomed a baby boy following rumours she’d given birth.

Now, more than six months later, Azalea took to Instagram to share some throwback photos of her son, Onyx, when he was a newborn.

“Photo dump//mommy & onyx 2020. I really Can’t believe how fast time flys [sic],” she wrote in the caption.

Continuing, she marvelled that “he looks like a toddler now days! Just yesterday you were a tiny ball in my arms. 😩💖 I love you always, all the ways.”

In her birth announcement, which she shared on Instagram Story, Azalea explained why she waited before revealing the news.

“I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” she wrote.

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words,” she added.