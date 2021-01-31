Minnie Driver Opens Up About Discovering At 12 That Her Father Was Married To A Woman Who Wasn’t Her Mother

Minnie Driver is opening up about a shocking revelation that rocked her world when she was a child.

In an interview with Britain’s Sunday Times, the actress discusses her mother, model and designer Gaynor Churchward.

“I’ve always felt I could talk to Mum about anything,” said Driver. “My parents separated when I was six, but at the age of 12 I discovered that they had never been married, and that throughout their relationship my father was married to somebody else and had another family.”

Driver praised her mother’s forthrightness about her father, Ronnie Driver, and help her to come to terms with an obviously awkward situation.

“Mum was so open about their relationship and never prudish or worried about answering any questions I had. When I made the ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ documentary for the BBC in 2013, she was very supportive of me. Reaching a new understanding about my father really changed my life.”

Added Driver: “Mum’s openness speaks to her generosity and kindness. I’ve inherited that openness from her. God knows it’s hard to find things to really love about yourself, but it’s one of the things that I do appreciate, largely because I know where it came from.”