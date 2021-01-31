Machine Gun Kelly Falls Off ‘SNL’ Stage While Clowning Around With Pal Pete Davidson

“Saturday Night Live” has experienced its fair share of unexpected occurrences during live broadcasts, but a bit of horseplay on the Jan. 30 episode led to the show’s musical guest and one of its cast take a big tumble.

As the show ended and host John Krasinski did the traditional onstage exit, he thanked Machine Gun Kelly and gave him a hug.

Cast member Pete Davidson — a good friend of the musician — went in for a hug as well, but Kelly flipped the script and instead grabbed Davidson and attempted to lift him up.

Unfortunately, that attempt proved to be an epic fail when he lost his balance, sending both him and Davidson tumbling off the edge of the Studio 8H stage, while cast member Bowen Yang gasped in horror.

Krasinski leapt offstage to help, but then returned, followed by Kelly and Davidson, who appeared unharmed.

Kelly addressed the mishap the following day, responding to a viewer who “really wanted” to see him in a sketch with Davidson.

“we did do a skit,” Kelly replied, joking, “during the credits we did one called ‘two drunk friends fall off the stage,'” which “went even better than planned.”

Viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to the the pals taking a tumble.

