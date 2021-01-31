Mike Myers And Dana Carvey Revive ‘Wayne’s World’ For Uber Eats Super Bowl Commercial

Viewers of the Jan. 30 episode of “Saturday Night Live” may have done a double take during the broadcast when Wayne and Garth popped on the screen for a brief edition of “Wayne’s World”.

It wasn’t an “SNL” sketch, however, but a commercial, with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey resurrecting their beloved characters to promote Uber Eats in a 30-second spot.

“Hey we’re back, 2020 man that was a great year… NOT,” Myers’ Wayne tells the camera.

“Yeah, it really sucked,” he adds.

“It sucked donkey,” Carvey’s Garth chimes in.

“We just wanted to say we’ll see you soon for the game, which for legal reasons cannot be named,” adds Myers, obviously referencing the Super Bowl.

“We’ll see you on the big bowl,” Carvey says, with Myers adding, “The gigantic bowl.”

The commercial concludes with a ringing doorbell and an Uber Eats delivery bag sitting on a table in Wayne’s basement.

Fans can expect to see more of the “Wayne’s World” duo during Super Bowl LV, taking place on Sunday, Feb. 7.