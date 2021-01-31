Prince William Condemns Racism After Attacks On Footballers

Prince Wiliam is speaking out after a number of racist attacks took place in the United Kingdom towards football players.

In a Twitter thread on Sunday, the Duke of Cambridge condemned the attacks.

“Racist abuse – whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media – is despicable and it must stop now,” Prince William said in a rare personal message.

“We all have a responsibility to create an environment where such abuse is not tolerated, and those who choose to spread hate and division are held accountable for their actions. That responsibility extends to the platforms where so much of this activity now takes place,” he added.

Signing off with “W”, he concluded, “I commend all those players, supporters, clubs and organizations who continue to call out and condemn this abuse in the strongest terms.”

As President of the FA, Prince William felt the need to speak out as Manchester Police have launched an investigation into the racist attacks on Manchester United players Axel Tuanzebe, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

In a previously released statement, Manchester United slammed the abuse, writing, “These hateful words have no place anywhere in our society whether online or otherwise.”