Tiffany Haddish And Common Get Steamy In TikTok Challenge

Tiffany Haddish and Common are jumping on the most recent TikTok trend.

The comedian and singer brought some heat to the #SilhouetteChallenge–which sees people posing in a provocative way with a dark red filter.

Haddish shared the video to her Instagram which saw her strip down from a trench coat where she then grinded and kissed Common. Things got pretty hot and heavy until Haddish’s wig fell off and they both started laughing.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Shows Off The Incredible Results Of Her 30-Day Body Transformation

“For the Lovers,” she captioned the post.

In November last year, the two shut down rumours they had split by jumping on an Instagram Live to chat while she was in Budapest filming.

RELATED: Tiffany Haddish Donates 100 Suitcases To Foster Children

Common then followed up on the rumours while on Sirius XM’s “The Karen Hunter Show” where he said they are “doing wonderful.”

“She’s a really incredible human being, and the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women,” he gushed.