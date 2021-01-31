Robin Wright Says The Phenomenon Of Twitter Bullying Inspired Her New Film ‘Land’

After directing numerous episodes of “House of Cards”, Robin Wright makes her big-screen directorial debut as a director with “Land”.

The film tells the story of a woman (played by Wright, who also stars) who goes off the grid, living in a remote area of the wilderness to mourn in private after experiencing a personal tragedy, eventually coming to realize she needs the support of others.

As Page Six reports, the film and its message of showing kindness to others was directly inspired by the hateful bullying she was seeing take place on social media.

“I wanted to make a movie at that time because there was so much pain in our country… Just the ugliness that was going on in the world with, you know, the explosion of Twitter,” 54-year-old Wright said during a Cinema Café Q&A with Rebecca Hall during this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival.

“Everybody was a judge and there was so much bullying going on. I thought about the effect that had on children, and how that’s changing, psychologically, our cellular makeup. All this darkness and meanness,” she continued.

“You need human connection and kindness to pull you through adversity,” she added.

“Land” premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 31, before being released on Feb. 12.