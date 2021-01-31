Stanley Tucci Talks Grieving His First Wife, ‘It Will Always Be Hard’

Stanley Tucci is opening up about the grieving process.

On “CBS Sunday Morning” the “Devil Wears Prada” actor spoke to Holly Williams about how the death of his first wife, Kate Tucci, still affects him.

Kate died in 2009 at 47-years-old from breast cancer. The two share twins Nicolo and Isabel, 21, and Camilla, 19.

“You never stop grieving,” Tucci said. “It’s still hard after 11 years. It’s still hard. And it will always be hard. But you can’t let it… and she would never want any of us to ever wallow in that grief and let it take over our lives. She would never want that. She wasn’t like that.”

Tucci has since married Felicity Blunt, older sister to Emily Blunt, in 2012. The two welcomed Matteo, 6, and Emilia, 2.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Tucci’s viral negroni video came up. The “Supernova” star claimed to not understand why the video became so popular.

“I don’t want to be inappropriate, but they are quite sultry, some of these,” Williams told him.

“Yeah they were always a lot of sexual comments,” Tucci agreed.

Tucci said his obsession with food and drink was because of his childhood as it was “just about the only thing we talked about.”

Despite his extensive travelling, it was always his mother’s food that he kept going back to. “This sounds so silly, every Italian boy thinks his mother’s the best cook in the world, but I think mine actually might be.”