Dave Grohl Looks Back At Being ‘Beaten By Police And Rednecks’ During Anti-Reagan Event

Dave Grohl is addressing the results of taking a political stance in a new interview.

The Foo Fighters frontman opened up to The Independent about being “beaten” during anti-Ronald Reagan protests in the ’80s.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Reveals ‘Waiting On A War’ Was Inspired By Childhood Belief He’d Be Killed In A War

Grohl took part in the “Rock Against Reagan” event in Washington D.C. “right on the Mall, in front of the Lincoln Memorial, a quarter of a mile from where I would one day be invited to play at Obama’s first big ‘party’ on the South Lawn.”

“There were police on horses with f**king batons. It was nuts,” Grohl recalled.

“I’d get beaten by police and rednecks. But it was the right place and the right time for that, under Reagan’s suffocating conservative administration,” he continued.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Dreams About Nirvana Still Being A Band And There Being ‘An Empty Arena Waiting For Us To Play’

Not only did Grohl and the Foo Fighters end up performing for Barack Obama’s party, they performed “Times Like These” during Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration special “Celebrating America”.

The band’s 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight, will be released on Feb. 5.