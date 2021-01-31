Khloe Kardashian Comes Home To Sweet Surprise From Tristan Thompson

Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

Khloe Kardashian was in for a sweet surprise after on a trip with her family.

After a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos, Kardashian thought she was returning to an empty house as Tristan Thompson was just recruited to the Boston Celtics, but instead, she was welcomed home with a house filled with balloons.

Sharing the display on her Instagram Stories, Thompson filled the room with a rose arrangement, rose gold balloons and “Welcome Home” balloons.

“Thank you TT,” she captioned the photo.

Karashian also shared other shots from their trip to paradise, including the crystal clear water and posing in a skin tight blue dress.

