John Krasinski Gave A Sweet Nod To His Daughters While Hosting ‘SNL’

John Krasinski gave a subtle nod to his daughters while hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

Krasinski, who hosted the first episode of 2021, wore a black sweater with an “H” and a “V” embroidered on the top left corner at the closing of the show.

The initials stood for his daughters, Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4, who she shares with wife Emily Blunt.

His stylist Ilaria Urbinati explained the sweater on Instagram, writing, “John wanted to have his daughters’ initials monogrammed on his shirt for ‘SNL’ goodnight looks ❤️ .”

Krasinski also spoke about his daughters during his opening monologue, joking that they didn’t care that he was on the show but would be psyched if he made a “Paw Patrol” cameo.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays on Global at 11:29 p.m. ET.

