North West Leaves Surprising Love Note For Kim Kardashian

By Jamie Samhan.

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images
North West left her mom Kim Kardashian an unexpected love note.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing the sweet message from North, 7.

“Mom I love you,” North wrote, but the surprising part was she wrote it on a roll of toilet paper.

“I love you too North, forever!!!” the mom of four captioned the post.

The Kardashian sisters just returned from a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos where the Skims founder shared other photos of North and Chicago.

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have also shared snaps of their adventure.

