North West Leaves Surprising Love Note For Kim Kardashian

North West left her mom Kim Kardashian an unexpected love note.

Kardashian took to Instagram on Sunday, sharing the sweet message from North, 7.

“Mom I love you,” North wrote, but the surprising part was she wrote it on a roll of toilet paper.

“I love you too North, forever!!!” the mom of four captioned the post.

The Kardashian sisters just returned from a girls’ trip to Turks and Caicos where the Skims founder shared other photos of North and Chicago.

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have also shared snaps of their adventure.