Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her ‘Questionable’ Fashion Trends, Including Tucking In Her Pajamas

Tracee Ellis Ross might have won awards for being fashionable, but according to her, there was a trend that could strip her of those awards.

Showing off her outfit on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” complete with slippers, Ross joked, “I look nice, but I’ve got cozy feet.”

DeGeneres questioned the “Black-ish” star about any “questionable trends” that people should know about.

“Absolutely, first of all, I would say my pajamas. If people saw me in my pajamas, they would definitely strip me of my title because I like to tuck things in, but that’s not the point,” Ross said, before naming the Juicy Couture, low-rise trend as another bad trend she got on.

Ross went on to explain how her pajamas shirt gets tucked into her underwear so she doesn’t “get a draft.”

The conversation then took a humorous turn as Ross and DeGeneres spoke of other things to tuck in, including breasts.

Ross also revealed she has become a “binge-aholic” in quarantine, naming “Bridgerton” as her new favourite show. “It is like the best bowl of popcorn you have ever had.”

Elsewhere in the show, the two discussed how “Black-ish” looks at important social issues with humour.