Roman Reigns Runs Kevin Owens Over With A Golf Cart During WWE Royal Rumble

Nothing is off limits during the WWE Royal Rumble.

During the Last Man Standing match Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens ended up in the backstage area where Reigns sent Owens through a table.

But it didn’t stop there, Reigns followed it up by running over Owens with a golf cart.

Yet Owens got his revenge by diving on top of Reigns from on top of a forklift.

The fight continued to go back and forth until Reigns ended up winning with a Guillotine choke.