Evan Rachel Wood Accuses Ex-Fiancé Marilyn Manson Of ‘Horrifically Abusing’ Her ‘For Years’: ‘I Was Brainwashed’

Evan Rachel Wood has accused her ex-fiancé Marilyn Manson of abuse.

The “Westworld” actress, 33, had previously spoken out about being abused in a relationship, but hadn’t named names up until now.

She posted a message on Instagram which read: “The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

She concluded, “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson and Wood were thought to have gotten together when she was 19 in 2007, before getting engaged in January 2010. They ended their relationship in August of that year. Manson is 18 years older than Wood.

Wood’s comments come after Manson ended an interview with Metal Hammer back in September, when they asked him about testimony Wood gave in front of the California Senate Public Safety Committee back in April 2019.

In the testimony, Wood discussed an abusive relationship she’d been in with a man she’d met in her late teens.

Manson’s rep released a statement regarding the Metal Hammer interview at the time, which included, according to NME, “It is my understanding that Evan Rachel Wood dated multiple people around the time she was dating Manson. Basic Internet research will give you a host of other names that have not come up in any of our discussions.”