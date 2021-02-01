Miley Cyrus Offers To Be Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton’s Wedding Singer And Promises To Be On Her ‘Best Behaviour’

Miley Cyrus will do anything for her hero.

Over the weekend, the Plastic Hearts singer made Gwen Stefani the generous offer to be her wedding singer when she ties the knot with finacé Blake Shelton.

It all came about after Stefani tweeted at Cyrus, praising her talent in a clip from her Tiny Desk Concert performance of “Prisoner”.

talented geeezzzz😳 gx — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) January 31, 2021

Cyrus responded by calling Stefani her hero and joking that the compliment made her “horny,” to which the “Hollaback Girl” singer responded by admitting to blushing.

Responding once again, Cyrus made her offer to perform at Stefani and Shelton’s wedding, promising to be on her “best behaviour. Or worst. whatever you want!”

thanks puppy ❤️🐶 gx 😘 https://t.co/8s2X6BC6bD — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 1, 2021

While the two have not yet collaborated, both Stefani and Cyrus have taken turns on the swivelling chair as coaches on different seasons of “The Voice”.

Fans, meanwhile, went wild at the shared love between the two musicians.