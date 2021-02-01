Singer Amy Hawkins Becomes A TikTok Phenomenon At 110-Years-Old

There’s no age limit to going viral online.

The latest TikTok sensation is Amy Hawkins, a 110-year-old great-grandmother who has impressed followers with her singing.

RELATED: Diane Keaton Completely Impressed By TikTok ‘First Wives Club’ Impersonation

Hawkins went viral after her 14-year-old great-grandson Sacha Freeman posted a video of her singing the classic British music hall song “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary” on her 110th birthday last week.

So far, the video has been viewed almost 100,000 times and has been liked by nearly 20,000 people.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hawkins’ daughter Rosemary Morris said, “She was a dancer back when she was 14, which was an awful long time ago. She does not quite understand what TikTok is but she does the internet. But I suppose it is a lot to cognize at 110.”

RELATED: TikTok User Discovers Paul McCartney Photobombed Her In New York

Hawkins, who is currently the oldest person living in Wales, has also been singing other classic tunes for her TikTok audience on her grandson’s account.