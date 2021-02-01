Kelly Clarkson Puts On Show-Stopping Performance Of Soul Asylum’s ‘Runaway Train’

Kelly Clarkson is kicking off the week with another stunning “Kellyoke” cover.

The singer belted out a nostalgic rendition of the 1993 track “Runaway Train” by Soul Asylum during the latest episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s Legal Team Responds After Estranged Husband Denies Defrauding Her Amid Lawsuit Battle

Clarkson was joined on stage by her band Y’all to belt out the much-loved lyrics.

Hop onto this Runaway Train to #Kellyoke town 😍 pic.twitter.com/7pCWabZe8M — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) February 1, 2021

The musician’s latest cover comes after she took on “Unchained Melody” by The Righteous Brothers during a recent episode of her talk show.

The “American Idol” alum has also performed covers of The Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”, Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, H.E.R.’s “Hard Place” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams“, among many, many others.