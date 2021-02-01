Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Share Their New Super Bowl Ad Co-Starring Shaggy

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher put their spin on a Shaggy classic for a new Super Bowl 2021 ad.

On Monday, the “Today” show previewed the hilarious new Cheetos ad starring the real life couple, along with the reggae singer, set to air during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 7.

In the TV spot, Kutcher discovers Kunis eating his bag of Cheetos, with orange dust all over her fingers, and at Shaggy’s advice she opts to say, “Wasn’t me.”

Kutcher and Kunis launch into a Cheetos-inspired rendition of Shaggy’s iconic single, celebrating its 20th anniversary, with the actress eating the snack all over the house, including in the shower.

Shaggy also gets to spit a new verse about snacking, followed by a hilarious twist at the end.

Kunis and Kutcher then joined Carson Daly to talk about finally working together again for the commercial.

“Yeah, we don’t work together mostly because of the kids,” Kunis said. “There are jokey answers they give people but at the end of the day they don’t want to be away from the kids together at the same time for a duration of a shoot which is about a 14 hour day. We can’t work together, I don’t know how people do it. Ashton says we almost weren’t able to do the commercial. We just look at each other and laugh. We know when the other person is acting.”

Talking about sneaking snacks from each other, Kutcher admitted to sneaking pints of ice cream, though Kunis disputed that slightly.

“You don’t sneak ice cream, you just eat it,” she said. “He eats a pint a night and tries to convince people it’s a quarter of a pint. That’s a lie.”