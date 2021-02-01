Tony Bennett Has Been Privately Battling Alzheimer’s Disease Since 2016

Tony Bennett has been battling Alzheimer’s Disease for the past four years.

The 94-year-old singer announced he’d been privately living with the disease in a new AARP Magazine article, published Monday.

Bennett’s wife, Susan Benedetto, said of why they’ve spoken out now during an interview with Gayle King on “CBS This Morning”: “He always likes to say he is in the business of making people feel good so he never wanted the audience to know if he had a problem, but obviously as long as things have progressed it becomes more and more obvious when you interact with Tony that there is something up and so it just seemed like now was the right time.”

.@ItsTonyBennett is not alone in his diagnosis. More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease — and that number is expected to nearly triple by 2060.@AARP's Sarah Lock joins us with tips for patients and caregivers impacted by the disease. pic.twitter.com/rnEzL27roH — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 1, 2021

"So four years later, what's his life like? Does he know who you are?" — @GayleKing "Thank goodness he does… You know, every night when we go to bed, he says, "I love you, Susan." And every morning when he wakes up he says, "I love you." — Tony Bennett's wife Susan Benedetto pic.twitter.com/3VqLzMLpYr — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 1, 2021

She added when asked if he’s in pain, “No he is not in any pain and that is why he doesn’t think anything is wrong with him.

“He’s like ‘Susan nothing hurts I feel great.’ He works out five times a week, he sings twice a week with a pianist that comes over.

“He only understands if something is an ouch then there is a problem. You ask him how he feels he’s like ‘I feel great.’ Is anything wrong Tony? ‘Nope nothing is wrong.'”

Benedetto said when asked about being Bennett’s caregiver, “I mean I am his wife, I signed up for better or for worse, if someone has to take care of him I want it to be me. There is nothing that gives me really greater joy or greater pride than I am able to be with him and take care of him. When people say ‘what do you do?’ I say ‘I take care of a national treasure.'”

Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story. Read more here:https://t.co/R05A4jc5BF⁰ 📸 Kelsey Bennett pic.twitter.com/ApxBCpGv0y — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) February 1, 2021

“Bennett, first diagnosed in 2016, has so far been spared the disorientation that can prompt patients to wander from home, as well as the episodes of terror, rage or depression that can accompany Alzheimer’s frightening detachment from reality; and, indeed, he might never develop these symptoms,” wrote AARP‘s John Colapinto.

“One of the cruelest aspects of dementia is the stigma that surrounds it,” added Sarah Lock, AARP senior vice president for brain health. “Feelings of hopelessness can cause people to resist getting diagnosed or refuse treatment. Although there’s currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, there’s a lot that people can do to delay symptoms and improve quality of life.”

AARP said that the singer had continued to work on the follow-up to 2014’s Cheek to Cheek, his collaborative album with Lady Gaga, despite his diagnosis, with the pair set to release the record this spring.