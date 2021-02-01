Jennifer Coolidge Once Pretended To Be Twins So She Could Date Two Men At Once

Two Jennifer Coolidges are better than one.

The “Legally Blonde” star who perfected the “bend-and-snap” was on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” last week where she revealed what might be her greatest acting achievement of all-time. Coolidge recalled while on a trip to Hawaii, she pretended to be her own twin sister in order to date two different men at the same time.

“The Promising Young Woman” actress told Clarkson she has had “all sorts of crazy experiences” on various trips to Hawaii over the years.

“Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii, and when you come and you’re on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want,” she said, sharing an anecdote. “I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin. And I dated both guys for two weeks.”

While a stunned Clarkson thought maintaining the ruse would be exhausting, Coolidge certainly doesn’t have any regrets.

“I don’t know if I would have the guts to do that now, but at the time, it really was sort of a great decision,” she said. “Because, you know, when you’re younger, you can just about get away with anything.”