NHL Celebrates Willie O’Ree, League’s First Black Player, For Black History Month

Former Boston Bruins wing Willie O'Ree tips his hat as he is honored prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. O'Ree broke the NHL's color barrier 60 years ago while playing a game against the Canadiens in 1958.

An icon of the ice is getting some well-deserved fanfare in celebration of Black History Month.

Willie O’Ree, the first Black hockey player in the NHL, is front and centre in the NHL’s Black History Month initiative this year. In association with the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), the NHL is rolling out an array of content and programming on social media and on the NHL network that explores the contributions of NHL players and pioneers, none more so than Hockey Hall of Famer O’Ree.

RELATED: Warner Music Canada Releases ‘Black Alliance Vol. 1’ In Celebration Of Black History Month

O’Ree’s story was the subject of 2019’s widely acclaimed documentary “Willie”, which, thanks to NHL partners Dunkin’ and Canadian Tire, will be made available to more than 15,000 schools and youth sports organizations in the U.S. and Canada. The group Classroom Champions worked with the NHL to develop a comprehensive digital experience and educators’ guide that, paired with the documentary, focuses on social justice and combatting racism.

In an effort to share Willie O’Ree’s story more broadly and celebrate the 63rd anniversary of his NHL debut, “Willie” is currently being syndicated across 90 million households and approximately 160 local broadcast stations in partnership with Gray Television in the United States, and in Canada the film will air nationally on TSN. The film is also available to stream on NBC’s Peacock and Crackle in the United States, and on Crave in Canada.

RELATED: Janelle Monae Opens The 92nd Academy Awards With A Nod To Female Directors And Black History Month

The film is also being distributed internationally to more than 50 nations over the next two years in partnership with the U.S. State Department’s American Film Showcase and Global Affairs Canada.

The helmet of New York Rangers’ Artemi Panarin has a sticker honoring the NHL’s first Black player, Willie O’Ree, before the team’s NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) — Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP/CPImages

NHL clubs are also honouring O’Ree’s legacy as well as the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. more broadly by putting special helmet decals on all players’ helmets with O’Ree’s likeness and the phrase, “celebrating equality.”