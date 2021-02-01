George Clooney Cheers On Eddie Izzard As She Completes Final Run For Charity In 31-Day Marathon Challenge

Eddie Izzard has completed her 31-day virtual marathon run with the help of some famous friends.

The comedian raised over $438,000 for charity by doing 32 marathons and 31 stand-up gigs over the course of 31 days.

The runs, that were livestreamed and held across different virtual cities, were part of her “Make Humanity Great Again” goodwill initiative.

George Clooney was on hand to help Izzard cross the finish line in London, congratulating the star before telling viewers: “Remember, we’re almost through this everybody, hang tight!

“Wear a mask, stay distanced, we’re almost there.”

The likes of Russell Brand, Michael Palin, Dame Judi Dench and Ewan McGregor also showed their support via video call throughout the month-long period.

Izzard’s final run comes after she was heading through a virtual Brussels, while chatting with Radio X DJ Chris Moyles when two guys attempted to crash the studio.

“Please, please you have to go, I am sorry. Do not… it is COVID-safe, please stay out,” Izzard told them.

“Two guys tried to get in, we’ve got the doors open to let the air in from outside and they came in!” she then told Moyles.

A dramatic ending to a very tough marathon 24. It’s hard enough for @eddieizzard as it is without having to contend with gatecrashers. Thanks to @ChrisMoyles for your support #MakeHumanityGreatAgain Please donate at https://t.co/rKmg6kjyGW – the Beekeepers pic.twitter.com/lZqpXzo9s5 — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) January 24, 2021

The runs were followed by stand-up comedy sets, which were also livestreamed to make money for charity.

Charities including Fareshare, Walking With the Wounded, Care International, United to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases and the Covenant House homeless shelter in New York will benefit from the marathons and comedy sets.

Izzard, a keen runner, previously completed in 43 marathons in 51 days for BBC Sport Relief back in 2009, as well as running 27 marathons in 27 days across South Africa for charity in 2016.