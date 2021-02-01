Peppa Pig Heads To Hollywood In New Four-Part Special

Peppa Pig is making her way to America.

The famous and beloved cartoon is making a transatlantic journey in a new four-part series for Nickelodeon, and Peppa has her eye on Tinseltown.

As first reported by People, the special, which airs March 5, follows Peppa and her family after they win a chance to star in a Hollywood blockbuster. They set out on a cross-country road tour of the U.S. and take in the sights as they go.

As for the blockbuster that Peppa, Mummy, Daddy, and George are set to appear in, it’s a movie called “Vegetables In Space” starring Super Potato.