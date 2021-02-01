Ana De Armas Deactivates Her Twitter Account

Ben Affleck isn’t the only thing Ana de Armas is saying goodbye to in 2021.

The “Knives Out” star reportedly deleted her Twitter account over the weekend, according to fans who report her previous handle no longer exists.

BREAKING: Ana de Armas has deactivated her Twitter account. 😱 pic.twitter.com/019500DWlu — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 31, 2021

As of Monday, the 32-year-old actress’s Instagram account is still active.

The change to her social media account comes weeks after she broke up with boyfriend Ben Affleck, her co-star in the upcoming thriller “Deep Water”. De Armas has reportedly been spending time with her family in her native Cuba. Aside from “Deep Water”, she’ll next be seen as Marilyn Monroe in the fictionalized drama “Norma Jeane” and the action-thriller “The Gray Man” with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.