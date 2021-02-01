‘Frasier’ Reboot Possibly In The Works For New Streaming Service

“Frasier” might finally be making a comeback.

On Monday, TVLine reported that the long-talked-about sitcom reboot is nearing the green light at the new streaming service Paramount+, which is set to replace CBS All Access.

The reboot would see Kelsey Grammer reprising his most famous role as Dr. Frasier Crane.

Reps for Paramount+ and CBS TV Studios did not comment on the report.

Discussions about a “Frasier” reboot have been ongoing for several years. In 2018 it was reported that a reboot was in the works that would see Frasier move away from Seattle.

Soon after those initial reports, Grammer told reporters, “[We] have to make sure it’s going to be a great show. If it’s not a great show, and if we don’t hear a pitch that hits it out of the park, it probably won’t happen.”

“Frasier”, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, also starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney.