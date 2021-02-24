Kelsey Grammer Confirms ‘Frasier’ Reboot Is Coming

“Frasier” is making a comeback.

On Feb. 24, Deadline reported that the new iteration of the Kelsey Grammer-starring “Cheers” spinoff is a done deal, set to debut on new streaming service Paramount+.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer in a statement. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

TVLine first reported on Feb. 1 that the long-talked-about sitcom reboot is nearing the green light at Paramount+, which is set to replace CBS All Access.

RELATED: Kelsey Grammer Says ‘Frasier’ Reboot Is ‘Ready To Go’ For 2020

The reboot would see Kelsey Grammer reprising his most famous role as Dr. Frasier Crane.

Discussions about a “Frasier” reboot have been ongoing for several years. In 2018 it was reported that a reboot was in the works that would see Frasier move away from Seattle.

RELATED: Kelsey Grammer & The ‘Frasier’ Cast Stage 2nd Reunion For ‘Stars In The House’

Soon after those initial reports, Grammer told reporters, “[We] have to make sure it’s going to be a great show. If it’s not a great show, and if we don’t hear a pitch that hits it out of the park, it probably won’t happen.”

“Frasier”, which ran for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004, also starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and the late John Mahoney.

According to Deadline‘s report, there’s been no official word on casting yet, or whether the surviving cast will return (John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s irascible father, Martin, passed away in 2018); however, David Hyde Pierce, who played Frasier’s brother Niles, has reportedly been approached about reprising his role.